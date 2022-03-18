TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to post $89.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $382.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

