DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading 17.6% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) traded up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. 27,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,441,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $642.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

