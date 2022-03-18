Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

