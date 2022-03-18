Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

