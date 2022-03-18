Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $6,574,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $4,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

