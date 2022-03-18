Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,958,000 after buying an additional 997,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,285,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 591,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,341,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 33,918.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 348,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 346,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

