LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €128.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €140.00 ($153.85) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of LEGIF opened at $119.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16.
About LEG Immobilien
