LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €128.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €140.00 ($153.85) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $119.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

