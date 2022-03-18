Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) PT Lowered to SEK 115 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 130 to SEK 115 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.23.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.