Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Meituan stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Meituan has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $43.44.
Meituan Company Profile (Get Rating)
