Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Cut to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Prosus has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $118.42.
Prosus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prosus (PROSF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.