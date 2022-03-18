Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Cut to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Prosus has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $118.42.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

