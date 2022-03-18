State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 520 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in City were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 89.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CHCO opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.70. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.
City Profile (Get Rating)
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City (CHCO)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.