State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $898,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

