Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 176.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 68.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $77.71 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

