Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697.86 ($22.08).

A number of research firms have commented on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.08) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.24) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.76) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.30) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($42,912.87). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,403.12).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,134 ($14.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,325.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.