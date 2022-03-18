Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

