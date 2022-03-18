Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $122.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

