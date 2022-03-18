Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $255,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,931,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

