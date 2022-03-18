1,112 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 142,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,571,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.30. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.82 and a 12 month high of $197.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.