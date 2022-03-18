Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $232,000 Position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGA. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

UGA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $67.34.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

