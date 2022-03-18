Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.