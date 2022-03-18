iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 11.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $61,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,532,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 289,690 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $9,823,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $7,732,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.95 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

