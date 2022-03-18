Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

