Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $230.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

