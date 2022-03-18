StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,591,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

