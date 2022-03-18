NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

