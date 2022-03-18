CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE CVI opened at $21.54 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVR Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

