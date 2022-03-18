StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,033,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

