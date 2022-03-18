MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.