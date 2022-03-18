Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ STRT opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

