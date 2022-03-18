Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 230,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.92 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after buying an additional 1,236,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.