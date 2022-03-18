State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

