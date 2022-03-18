StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

PTNR stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

