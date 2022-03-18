Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy Sells 42,759 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

GIL opened at C$47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.