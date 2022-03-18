State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 385,918 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,287 shares of company stock valued at $53,946,332. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

