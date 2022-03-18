American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $976.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.