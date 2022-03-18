UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,250 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iRobot by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in iRobot by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $129.99.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

