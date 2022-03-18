The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

RTL stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $990.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -154.54%.

In other Necessity Retail REIT news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

