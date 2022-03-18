UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.37.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846 over the last 90 days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $11.00 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

