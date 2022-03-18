UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 93.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 345.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 63,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.