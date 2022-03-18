UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,500 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.48 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

