UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,072 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in GATX by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $126.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.