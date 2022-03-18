State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Griffon were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Griffon by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 30.4% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE:GFF opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.85. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Griffon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.