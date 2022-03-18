RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RadNet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.76.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

