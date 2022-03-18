State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $937,000 Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harsco were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 372,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harsco by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HSC stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -340.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

