E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,519.7 days.

Shares of ENAKF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. E.On has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

