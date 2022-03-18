Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,198,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Digital China stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital China has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Get Digital China alerts:

About Digital China (Get Rating)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through five segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, Investing Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.