Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 241,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 723.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FURCF. UBS Group lowered their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

