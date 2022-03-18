StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

