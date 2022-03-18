StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
