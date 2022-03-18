Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

