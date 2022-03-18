Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 306,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

